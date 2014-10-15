Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again

With just three weeks to go before a high-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S. Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law.

This isn’t the first time Randa’s tried to do away with pretty much all campaign regulations in the name of the First Amendment.

This time, he is making legal exactly what prosecutors say Scott Walker did illegally during the 2011 and 2012 recalls—coordinate with “independent x93 dark money groups on campaign messaging, fundraising and expenditures. He ruled that longtime Walker allies Citizens for Responsible Government Advocates can coordinate with candidates in the upcoming election, despite Wisconsin law prohibiting it.

Randa blocked the law yesterday, without even hearing from the attorneys for the defendants—in this case, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm and the state Government Accountability Board.

Just one more outrageous act by the judge dubbed “Rocket Ride Rudy. x93

Brendan Fischer from the Center on Media and Democracy has the details.