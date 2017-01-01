Medical Marijuana at the State Capitol

×
A public hearing is being held at the state capitol today on the latest proposal to allow a medical marijuana program in the state.
Since Democrats control both houses of the state Legislature, and Gov. Jim Doyle has indicated he’d support a bill if it got to his desk, medical MJ advocates see this as their best chance to formalize a program in Wisconsin.
I’m not able to be in Madison today to hear the testimony, but I thought I’d pass along some of the prepared comments of those who are speaking before the legislature today.
First off is advocate Gary Storck’s impassioned plea for legalizing medical marijuana for the seriously or chronically ill. Here’s an excerpt:
Then there’s the testimony from Dr. Mark Miller, written on Wisconsin Medical Society stationery:
Dr. Miller then goes on to state that marijuana is dangerous; it’s illegal; it’s ineffective as a medicine; and patients would be better off taking the THC-based Marinol. Read the whole testimonyit’s long but worth the time.
Obviously, the establishment doesn’t want to see marijuana legalized as medicine in Wisconsin. They’d rather allow sick people to become hooked on Big Pharma’s oxycodone, morphine or Valium, or waste away because of nausea, or simply live in pain (or in fear of being busted by the cops for buying or possessing pot).
Call your representatives and senators and let them know your thoughts on medical marijuana. If you don’t voice your opinion, others will. And you may not like it.
