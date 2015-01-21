What’s Next for the Milwaukee Streetcar?

×

The minority of theCommon Council who oppose the Milwaukeestreetcar were able to stall the final vote until Feb. 10. That gives theAstroturf CRG group time to gather 31,000 signatures in support of a referendumthat would be placed on the April 2016 ballot requiring the streetcar itself togo to a binding referendum.

The next few weekswill be busy ones for both sides of this debate. So what’s next?