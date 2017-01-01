Oh Yeah They’re Going to Protest Karl Rove at UWM

Failed political advisor Karl Rove will speak at the UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room at 7:30 tonight, courtesy of the UWM College Republicans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann will reportedly be there as well.

But before old Turd Blossom picks up his $25,000 check for his efforts, he’ll be greeted by a throng of protestors who are demanding that he return his honorarium.

Gee, I wonder why?

The protest organizersled by Milwaukee Students for a Democratic Society, Progressive Students of Milwaukee, Peace Action and the UWM Education Rights Campaignare outraged by just a few of Rove’s most dubious accomplishments, such Rove’s status as a suspected war criminal and his efforts to “weaken access to higher education for millions of Americans.”

“An institution with a Chancellor that sets goals to provide ‘higher education access to the broadest possible audience’ should not allow tens of thousands of dollars to host a war criminal who resided over eight miserable years for Iraqi people and poor people all over this world,” Natasha Morgan, a member of Milwaukee Students for a Democratic Society, said in a statement.

Yesterday, Matt Capristo of the UWM College Republicans told me that his group invited Rove to speak at the Union.

“We didn’t give him a topic,” Capristo said, although he was sure that Obama’s Afghan policy would be on the evening’s agenda.

Capristo said Rove’s visit will cost $25,000, some of which the College Republicans raised themselves, while some of it came from a grant distributed by the UWM Student Senate Appropriations Committee.

Young America’s Foundation, which has connections to the Bradley Foundation. helped the young conservatives land Rove.

Rove was in Milwaukee earlier this year to give an invite-only briefing to MMAC on the Employee Free Choice Act.