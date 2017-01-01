One More Shot at the County Budget

×
If you couldn’t attend last night’s public hearing on the county’s 2010 budget, you have one more chance to voice your opinion.
The county’s finance and audit committee will hold a hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m., where supervisors will be presenting final amendments to their version of the budget.
Contact your supervisor if there’s anything you want to be included in (or deleted from) the budget.
One item that definitely will be presented is an amendment to remove a plan to add parking meters to the lakefront. Supervisors Marina Dimitrijevic and Gerry Broderick are sponsoring this one.
Scott Walker will be at this meeting, for what it’s worth.
Walker wasn’t at last night’s meeting, but he wasn’t required to be there. Instead, he was at a political rally in Pewaukee to pump up his gubernatorial campaign.
His campaign sent out a press release today claiming it raised more than $25,000 yesterday.
His county office sent out another press release today, this one complaining about the Journal Sentinel’s coverage of the budget hearings. Seems that he’s upset that the paper sent a reporter to last night’s hearing, while it printed nothing about his political rally at Serb Hall in Octoberyou know, the one where a Walker/CRG supporter shoved a union supporter to the ground.
Note to Walker: sometimes no news is good news.
I wrote about last night’s meeting and last week’s budget drama in the next issue of the Shepherd, which will hit the stands tomorrow.
Walker also bragged to a radio show that his layoff threat last week was a ploy to get supervisors to make concessions.
Board Chairman Holloway and supervisors Weishan, Larson, Lipscomb and Thomas released the following statement about Walker’s stunt:
Wednesday’s meeting should be fascinating….
The county’s finance and audit committee will hold a hearing Wednesday at 1 p.m., where supervisors will be presenting final amendments to their version of the budget.
Contact your supervisor if there’s anything you want to be included in (or deleted from) the budget.
One item that definitely will be presented is an amendment to remove a plan to add parking meters to the lakefront. Supervisors Marina Dimitrijevic and Gerry Broderick are sponsoring this one.
Scott Walker will be at this meeting, for what it’s worth.
Walker wasn’t at last night’s meeting, but he wasn’t required to be there. Instead, he was at a political rally in Pewaukee to pump up his gubernatorial campaign.
His campaign sent out a press release today claiming it raised more than $25,000 yesterday.
His county office sent out another press release today, this one complaining about the Journal Sentinel’s coverage of the budget hearings. Seems that he’s upset that the paper sent a reporter to last night’s hearing, while it printed nothing about his political rally at Serb Hall in Octoberyou know, the one where a Walker/CRG supporter shoved a union supporter to the ground.
Note to Walker: sometimes no news is good news.
I wrote about last night’s meeting and last week’s budget drama in the next issue of the Shepherd, which will hit the stands tomorrow.
Walker also bragged to a radio show that his layoff threat last week was a ploy to get supervisors to make concessions.
Board Chairman Holloway and supervisors Weishan, Larson, Lipscomb and Thomas released the following statement about Walker’s stunt:
“Either he was lying then, or he’s lying now. This is not a game. The fact is that these employees indeed received layoff notices. A true leader would not play games with our community’s core services and the lives of 180 families for personal, political gain.
“If the County Executive were only applying pressure on the County Board to come up with savings, he wouldn’t have actually issued these layoff notices. Once the County Executive decided to pull the trigger, he cannot claim that he never expected to harm these families.
“The County Executive’s comments are a big slap in the face to the residents of Milwaukee County. His radio comments this morning are contrary to the spirit of cooperation we fostered on Friday.”
Wednesday’s meeting should be fascinating….