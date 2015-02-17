An Open Letter to Gov. Walker on His Problems with the Truth

Gov. Scott Walker decided to drop the bomb—again—on the state’s public education system. Not only is he slashing funding from K-12 public schools, but he’s also taking aim at the University of Wisconsin System, both financially and spiritually. Walker is attempting to eradicate the Wisconsin Idea. Worse still, he’s lying about wanting to do it.

I received this open letter from a public educator who asked to remain anonymous, since the Walker cronies have a way of retaliatingagainst educators who speak out. Here’s what troubles this educator about Walker’s problems with the truth—and our willingness to put up with it:

Gov. Walker Is a Liar: No Big Deal for Most?

The Journal Sentinel column PolitiFact recently gave Gov. Scott Walker a “pants on fire x93 rating for his portrayal of what happened when the mission statement of the University of Wisconsin System was radically changed in the text of his budget. Apparently, it did not matter to the governor or many others around him that the cherished Wisconsin Idea was being jettisoned out of existence.

For Gov. Walker, the idea of the university searching for the truth, and holding dear the citizens of the state and the belief in continued education as a way to allow all persons and families to prosper, did not have much appeal. Higher education is simply about job creation, even though it’s not sure what jobs he is talking about. His track record on job creation is suspect at best. But there is more to this story.

The larger story is who cares if the governor is a liar? Who cares about the truth?Many people that I spoke to about the governor’s gaffe do not see it as a bigdeal. For many, the governor is another politician who is only interested inself-promotion, but for the typical voter self-preservation is what life is allabout, almost a Hobbesian existence that pits neighbor against neighbor. Thetruth as a value to be revered and pursued is removed from most people’s minds.Both Democrats and Republicans have tinkered at the margins when it comes toengaging citizens and telling the truth. Each thrives in the ever-present nowand fails to see the important things in life—personal integrity and thepursuit of the truth.

Gov.Walker is an extreme example of each of us. For some he is a savior who wantsto keep government small and more efficient. For others he is the antichrist,an uncaring pariah who is a lap dog for the rich and powerful, e.g., Kochbrothers. Both characterizations are right and wrong simultaneously. Surely,Gov. Walker believes in something that has appeal to many in the state. He haswon election statewide three times, something he is touting in a possible presidentialbid.

Sowhat is it? It may be that Gov. Walker represents the view that many citizenshold about higher education: overpaid, underworked, and of limited value. The governorhas already expressed that professors should teach more to address budgetshortfalls. No matter how this view is discounted and discredited by both thosein academia (of course) and others, like business leaders, the fact is that thegovernor can continue to generate traction by restating it.

Sodon’t be overly concerned about our governor being a liar. Lying for him andmany others is “normal x93 and desirable, especially when the truth really doesnot matter for many people. The truth only matters to those who have criticallyexamined it, but since our universities are not to be places where the truth isvalued and pursued who really cares? To care about truth means you care abouteducation and that education has value for most people. Do we really valueeducation and the pursuit of truth? Gov. Walker has spoken on this subject. Thereal question is does his lying really matter to most of us.