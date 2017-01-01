More Questions About the CRG

The indispensable Cory Liebmann over at Eye on Wisconsin continues to scratch his head over mailings from the CRG, which I reported on in last week’s Shepherd.

First he wondered if the fact that one of the CRG heads, Orville Seymer, is a landlord of rental properties influenced the CRG’s all-out attack on the city’s proposed rental property inspection fee. Hmmm…

Now he’s wondering which CRG entity paid for and sent out other mailings. And why Seymer uses the CRG’s post office box for his personal business.

I’m not a lawyer, but I would think that a “good government” group that teaches other “good government” groups about citizen advocacy should draw some bright lines between its personal business and various public advocacy entities.