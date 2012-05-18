Rebuild the Dream with Van Jones on Saturday at Washington Park

<p>If you\'ve been wringing your hands over the DNC\'s alleged abandonment of Wisconsin right before the critical recall of Scott Walker, here\'s something to lift your spirits.<br /><br />Van Jones, a founder of Rebuild the Dream and Color of Change, is coming to town to energize Milwaukee voters and build some momentum for the June 5 recall.<br /> <br />“Walker\'s got a very good chance of surviving if we don\'t do everything we can do,” Jones told me.<br /><br />On Saturday, May 19, Jones will be hosting the <a href=\"http://act.rebuildthedream.com/sign/Revival-WI/\" target=\"_blank\">Rebuild Wisconsin</a> event on Saturday, from 2 to 9 p.m., at the Washington Park Bandshell.<br /><br />Jones will be joined by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, singer Grace Weber, comedian Lee Camp, emcee Prophetic and activist Jasiri X.</p> <p>Jones said Wisconsin is central to the fight to restore economic justice in America.<br /><br />“The big fight back from America for the middle class and working class and low-income people last year started in Wisconsin,” Jones said. “It wound up on Wall Street. But Wisconsin was the place where people first started fighting back and standing up. Occupying the Capitol, for instance. It was the first time everybody from students to farmers with their tractors trying to pull the country back from the tea party abyss. <br /><br />“The values and the themes that were sounded last year in Wisconsin were ultimately heard around the world. And it\'s still echoing. We think it\'s important that the fight that started it all ends successfully in a couple of weeks. We think that progressives and other good-thinking people in America shouldn\'t have so much ADD that we aren\'t there when the last chapter in the story is written. I think that people of goodwill across the country should direct energy and support to this particular fight here.”<br /></p> <p>If you cannot attend tomorrow, you can sign up to watch the <a href=\"http://act.rebuildthedream.com/signup/wi-revival-livestream-rsvp/?source=TWS\" target=\"_blank\">live stream</a>.<br /><br /> </p>