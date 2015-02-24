The Right-to-Work Charade Begins

× Expand Getty Images

Wisconsin Eye has all of the gory details on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC.

A Senate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many people want to speak into the evening.

How much do you want to bet that sentiment will run 99% against the bill?

That’s because those who support it know that they don’t have to work for it. They don't need to testify about its benefits for the state, whatever they may be. They don't need to rally or organize phone banks or write letters to the editor. Their lobbyists took care of it. The fix is in.

A handful of senators will allow the public to speak for a few hours and nothing they say will change the senators' minds. The fix is in.

If you want to know more details about right to work laws, here’s a good explanation from economist Gordon Lafer of the Economic Policy Institute.