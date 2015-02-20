Scott Walker Drops the Right-to-Work Bomb

So we find out today that the Republicans are going to fast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.

The interesting thing is that Scott Walker says he’ll sign it.

Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended to be reluctant about the whole thing.

So who is driving this?

The GOP legislators who want to push around Walker?

I think they’ve been on the same page the whole time.

No, it must be the deep-pocketed donors Walker’s been meeting on his non-candidate campaign. He’s even met with Arthur Laffer, author of the discredited trickle-down economics Laffer curve as well as the ALEC economic playbook.

Rest assured, this has been coordinated from the get-go.

If “big x93 and “bold x93 means following marching orders from on high, then, yeah, Walker’s big and bold.