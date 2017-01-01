Scott Walker Takes the Day Off While Others Clean Up His Mess

×

Everyday since I was elected to serve as Milwaukee County Executive, I have worked to fix county’s fiscal problems. Since 2002, I have authored eight consecutive budgets with no tax levy increase from the previous year, reduced the county workforce by over 20%, and cut the debt by over 10%. And despite failing national and state economies, Milwaukee County recorded a slight budget surplus in 2008.



So Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that he was going to lay off up to 180 employees, pronto.Happy holidays!But instead of scrambling to save these employees, Walker’s been working on his own career advancement.Raising money for his gubernatorial campaign.He’s clearly over and done with Milwaukee County. Which makes this statement from his latest press release so laughable:



So what's he been doing "everyday"?

On Monday, he held a $100 per person Grafton fundraiser.

Wednesday evening there was a $100 per person “reception” for candidate Walker at the Chenequa Country Club.



Thursday morning there was a $200 a head “breakfast event” at the Wilderness Resort Club House in the Dells.



Later on Thursday, as supervisors tried to make sense of the layoff news, there was a Sheboygan reception for the little striver from Wauwatosa. If you had $250, $500 or $1,000, you could get in.



Today, after meeting with Board Chair Lee Holloway and Finance Committee Chair Elizabeth Coggs, the job killer took the rest of the day off to be with his family, according to the Journal Sentinel. The supervisors will be scouring the budget for any sort of funds to keep employees working through the rest of the year.



I’m sure Walker will be spending his weekend planning various birthday celebrations and getting ready for his One Year to Victory Rally in Pewaukee on Monday.



Should be a blast.



The supervisors will be holding a public hearing on the budget at the same time Walker’s campaigning in his own self interest.



There’s no way Walker can blame the current mess on his predecessor. It’s been created on his watch, but he doesn’t have the ability or desire to fix it. He just wants to be rid of it. Sort of Palin-esque, if you ask me.



And this guy wants a job promotion?



Update: Looks like the supervisors and Walker's staff came up with a solution.

Update 2: Now I've got a second source telling me that Walker's staff was only prompted to act after supervisors told department heads that they should come up with money-saving solutions to save jobs. Once his department heads found some savings today, Walker got interested. After he met with Holloway and Coggs, this morning, Walker left, my two sources say. Walker's been out of the office for most of the day. There was no lunch meeting with Walker, as the JS reported in its updated article. I have to ask: couldn't this drama have been avoided if A) department heads were able to communicate freely with the board, instead of sitting on important fiscal information? And B) Walker himself searched every nook and cranny for savings before announcing layoffs? Talk about unnecessary stress and drama.

Update 3: Here's a joint statement from Walker and the Supervisors: