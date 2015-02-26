Support Ekistics on Saturday

On Saturday, the new ex-offender advocacy group Ekistics will be holding a fundraiser to celebrate the last day of Black History Month.

Ekistics is just getting off the ground, but it’s setting up an organization devoted to helping offenders and ex-offenders transition from incarceration to freedom. They’re hoping to help keep families together, promote job skills and keep communities safer. They’re forming a partnership with Harambee Ombudsman Project to help them do their work.

You can check them out and help them out by attending their fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church, 5229 N. 51st Blvd., Milwaukee. They’re going to serve a pancake breakfast with sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and water. Suggested donation is $6.50.