Support Returning Ex-Offenders at Saturday’s Ekistics’ Fundraiser

×

Ekisticsis a new nonprofit organization devoted to empowering ex-offenders who are returningto our community. As we know all too well, our corrections system does verylittle to help folks who are leaving prison facilities and returning home.These folks often lack helpful job skills, education, life and social skillsand other resources that help them thrive in the community. That’s why Ekisticsdecided to help connect these individuals with transition services in thecommunity.

OnSaturday, Nov. 15, Ekistics will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. atPeace Lutheran Church, 5229 N. 51st Blvd. Food, including barbeque chickenand beef ribs, as well as entertainment, will be provided. Donations are $10.