No Surprise Here: Walker Appointee Covers for Walker

<p> How desperate is Scott Walker?<br /><br />So desperate that his appointee has created a <a href=\"http://wispolitics.com/1006/120510_MH_Revenue_Projection.pdf\" target=\"_blank\">wholly laughable budget memo</a> claiming that Walker\'s way is working.<br /><br />It\'s just going to work as long as some <a href=\"http://host.madison.com/wsj/news/local/govt-and-politics/walker-projects-state-will-have-million-budget-surplus-by/article_d97f4674-9af0-11e1-9793-0019bb2963f4.html\" target=\"_blank\">tough payments are pushed off into the future</a>. You know, credit card budgeting.<br /><br />It also doesn\'t fully fund Medicaid programs. But who needs health care, right?<br /><br />The unserious memo just happened to be released a few weeks before Walker\'s all-important recall election and two days before the Republican Party convention in Green Bay.</p> <p>It was also penned by DOA Secretary Mike Huebsch, the former Republican legislative leader, ALEC alumnus and author of last year\'s most laughable memo, the one that put post-protest Capitol repair estimates at $7.5 million, when the <a href=\"http://www.postcrescent.com/article/20120405/APC010401/120405041/Wisconsin-Capitol-cleanup-Madison-200-000-cost-protests\" target=\"_blank\">actual costs were 200,000</a>.<br /><br />I can understand why Huebsch wrote this mash note, though. If Walker loses on June 5, Huebsch is out of a job. And this economy is especially brutal for unemployed folks who, like Walker and Huebsch, <a href=\"http://www.doa.state.wi.us/section.asp?linkid=70&locid=12\" target=\"_blank\">don\'t have a college degree</a>. <br /><br />So here\'s my question: If Wisconsin will have a budget surplus by 2013, does that mean the federal government will pull the plug on Walker and DHS Secretary Dennis Smith\'s plan to reconfigure BadgerCare and kick 17,000 people off the program?<br /><br />Because Wisconsin can only <a href=\"/article-18564-walkers-budget-deficit-enables-deep-badgercare-cuts.html\" target=\"_blank\">downsize BadgerCare if the state has a deficit in 2013</a>. And Walker has told the federal government that Wisconsin will have a multimillion-dollar deficit when his first budget ends in 2013.<br /><br />So which will it be? A surplus and a robust BadgerCare program or a deficit and 17,000 kicked off of the program?<br /><br /><br /><br /></p>