Hey Wisconsin: polls are open until 8 p.m. You don\'t need a photo ID if you are already registered. You can register at your polling place if you have acceptable forms of ID. <br /><br />You can check your registration status and polling place <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://vpa.wi.gov/\">here</a>.<br /><br /><br />If you have problems at the polls you can contact <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"https://www.facebook.com/pages/Wisconsin-Election-Protection/122060611221751\">Wisconsin Election Protection</a> at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683).<br /><br />If you are voting in the Democratic primary for governor and haven\'t decided on a candidate yet, here\'s some information to help you:<br /><br />Democratic candidates on the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/article-18563-vote-democratic-gubernatorial-primary-may-8.html\">deficit and their chances of beating Scott Walker</a><br /><br /><br />Democratic candidates on <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/article-18490-question-of-the-week-for-democratic-candidates.html\">public education</a><br /><br /><br />Democratic candidates on <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/article-18421-question-of-the-week-for-democratic-hopefuls.html\">recalling state representatives</a><br /><br /><br />