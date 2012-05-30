Walker-Barrett Debate Thursday at 9

<p> It\'s sort of impossible to find information about <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wiseye.org/DesktopModules/Bring2mind/DMX/Download.aspx?Command=Core_Download&EntryId=445&PortalId=0&TabId=149\">Thursday night\'s debate</a> between Gov. Scott Walker and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, but there is indeed a debate.<br /><br />Not sure why it isn\'t being promoted everywhere. <br /><br />The recall is showing unusually high levels of interest across the state, and this is the final time Walker and Barrett will debate before the Tuesday, June 5, recall election.<br /><br />Mike Gousha of Marquette will moderate and Kathy Mykleby and Craig McKee will introduce the debate. It begins promptly at 9 p.m.<br /><br />The debate will be broadcast statewide, but Milwaukeeans will be able to tune in to WISN 12 or watch it live-streamed on <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/\">Wispolitics.com</a> and <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://www.wisn.com/\">WISN.com</a>. <br /><br />I really encourage everyone to watch it. Last Friday\'s Walker-Barrett debate was enlightening. Walker repeated his old, tired lines about how “it\'s working” and “we\'re moving forward” and “I\'m cooperating.”<br /><br />Barrett, on the other hand, has come a long way since 2010. The knock on him last time around was that he didn\'t really want the thing. I wasn\'t even convinced that he wanted to run in this recall. But his performance on Friday showed that he really truly does want to be Wisconsin\'s next governor. </p> <p>Barrett also has a big advantage: he\'s got the truth on his side. Last time around, Barrett could only talk in hypotheticals about the damage Walker would do. In 2010, Barrett has plenty of ammunition. We know what Walker is capable of. And it isn\'t pretty.<br /><br />Barrett also referred to Walker as “Scott,” repeatedly, during Friday\'s debate. And when Barrett would address “Scott” directlyespecially about the John Doe investigation, his “right-wing rock star” status, and his six-figure legal feesWalker couldn\'t look him in the eye. He literally looked down at his notes, pretended to scribble, and let his bald spot speak for him.<br /><br />I hope that even more drama goes down on Thursday\'s debate. Tune in at 9.<br /><br /></p>