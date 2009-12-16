Here’s Who Wants to Take Over MPS and Cancel Out Your Vote

The state Legislature isn’t rushing to enact the Sen. Lena Taylor and Rep. Pedro Colon-authored Milwaukee TEACH Act, which would vastly enhance executive power in Milwaukee. It would turn over the power to run the Milwaukee Public Schools to a superintendent appointed by the Milwaukee mayor. That superintendent would craft the budget, oversee contracts, implement curriculumbasically do everythingand instead of reporting to the elected board (who ultimately reports to parents and voters), the superintendent would only be accountable to the mayor. The mayorthe one who appointed the superintendent in the first place.

It’s breathtaking. If you like unresponsive executives, then the Milwaukee TEACH Act is for you.

The bill would allow an elected MPS board to deal with parents and difficult students. It could comment on the budget, but couldn’t make any changes.

Basically, the bill would create two closed loops. The mayor-superintendent-wealthy campaign donors loop, and the board-voter-parent loop. They don’t intersect.

Anyway, yesterday a letter was sent to all state legislators in support of the Milwaukee TEACH Act. Read it all the way throughand take note of the people who want to diminish the power and voice of the average Milwaukee voter.

Now, I’m not saying the MPS isn’t in need of reform. But changing governancewithout also reforming the state’s funding formula, coping with the negative impacts of the choice schools, and targeting povertywon’t even scratch the surface.

Education Reform Now Advocacy Coalition of Milwaukee: Letter to legislators re: SB 405

12/16/2009

To the Members of the Wisconsin State Legislature:

We represent the Education Reform Now Advocacy Coalition of Milwaukee. We bring together education, business, civic and community leaders, MPS parents and activists to voice our support for Senate Bill 405 authored by Senator Lena Taylor and Representative Pedro Colon. This legislation is a significant and necessary first step in resolving the Milwaukee Public Schools crisis.

The facts are undisputed:

60% of MPS 10th Graders are not proficient in Reading.

70% of MPS 10th Graders are not proficient in Math.

Wisconsin has the LARGEST racial achievement gap in the country, and it continues to grow. Recent NAEP (National Assessment of Education Progress) scores show that the situation gets worse every year.

MPS is not educating children. The current leadership has been unable or unwilling to create transformative change. We need a single, elected point of accountability. Milwaukee needs an education leader with the vision, expertise and authority to turn this district around. SB 405 creates that accountability and opens the door for Milwaukee’s Mayor to find that education visionary that can lead the Milwaukee Public Schools into a much brighter future.

We applaud Senator Taylor and Representative Colon and their colleagues in both Houses for advancing this legislation. We were pleased that Governor Doyle called a Special Session beginning on December 16, 2009. Now we respectfully ask that legislative leadership allow SB 405 to move forward.

Delay is no longer an option. The education crisis in Milwaukee is crippling the city, and all indicators show the situation is getting worse. We understand the political and process issues that accompany change of this magnitude are significant, but the politics of adults has held the kids of Milwaukee prisoner for too long already.

There is broad legislative support for this proposal. The community is joining forces behind it as well. It is time to let this proposal have its day before the Legislature. We ask leaders and Committee Chairmen in both houses to schedule this bill for public hearings as quickly as is reasonably possible. This will allow the community to have its say before its elected leadership, the bill can then move to the floor for consideration by the full Legislature

Sincerely,

Willie Hines

15th District Alderman

Milwaukee Common Council President

Pastor Archie L. Ivy

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor John McVicker

Christ the King Baptist Church

Ricardo Diaz

Executive Director

United Community Center

Reverend Kate Jones

Central United Methodist Church

Tim Sullivan

President &CEO

Bucyrus International, Inc.

Chair-Elect, MMAC

Chris Abele

The Argosy Foundation

Tim Sheehy

President

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Paul Sweeney

PS Capital Partners, LLC

Past President

Council of Small Business Executives

Julia Taylor

Greater Milwaukee Committee

Enrique Figueroa

Sheldon & Marianne Lubar

The Lubar Company

Deloris Sims

Legacy Bank

Dan Bader

Carl Brown

The Business Council, Inc.

Jeanette Mitchell

Former Board Member

Milwaukee Public Schools

Cory Nettles

Managing Partner

Generation Growth, Inc.

Johnna Scott

Partner

Mosaic Communications

Carla Cross

Owner

Cross Management Services

Darryl Morin

State Director

League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin

Jim Milner

Urban Strategies

Danae Davis

Katy Venskus

Democrats for Education Reform Wisconsin

Joyce Mallory

Former Board Member

Milwaukee Public Schools

Daniel Steineger

Jose Mantilla

Legacy Bank

June Perry

New Concept Self Development Center

David Kleiber

Chairman, MMAC

COSBE