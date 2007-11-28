Charlie Schutze

Web site: Charlie Schutze

Campaign contact: Contact Charlie

Charlie Schutze holds a B.S. in Accounting from Fordham University, MBA in Taxation from Iona with Post Masters work in Estate Taxation and a J.D. from Pace Law School in New York. Schutze is also a CPA with 15 years of corporate and financial experience to supplement his 20-plus years as an attorney. Schutze, a member of the US Supreme Court Bar, has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, has twice argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and has participated in a multitude of Court of Appeals cases. In 2001, Charlie ran for the District IV Court of Appeals position against appointee Paul Lundsten.

Did you know: Schutze was raised in New York City, and has run for at least 10 judicial vacancies in Wisconsin.