Christopher Dodd

Dodd is the son of a Connecticut senator who served as one of the lead prosecutors during the Nuremburg Nazi war crimes trials. After graduating from college, Dodd lived in the Dominican Republic as a Peace Corps volunteer, then enlisted in the Army Reserves and the Army National Guard. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974 and has served in the U.S. Senate since 1980, where he has chaired the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Dodd was instrumental in passing the Family and Medical Leave Act as well as the Help America Vote Act. Dodd is married to Jackie and they have two daughters. Did you know: Dodd is fluent in Spanish, is critical of the U.S. embargo of Cuba, and met with Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 2005.