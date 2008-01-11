Website: Daniel Fouliard/

“In speaking to neighborhood associations and going door-to-door people have expressed a lot of appreciation for all the amenities the Eastside and Riverwest have to offer. People are also telling me about things that bother them. Some of the issues that have surfaced are: increasing property taxes, property assessment values outpacing market values, increasing incidents of crime, ecological concerns (Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan), homelessness and the lack of homeless-shelters, college parties, public urination, litter and vandalism, parking and parking tickets, potholes and un-shoveled sidewalks, drivers speeding in pedestrian area. As the Third District Alderperson, my first job is to listen to you and respond to your concerns. Your Alderperson is your voice in City Hall. Not only is the Alderperson your voice in City Hallthe Alderperson is also your advisor and confidant. Being an Alderperson is a non-stop job, and I’m prepared to work tirelessly to listen and respond to our neighborhood's need.”