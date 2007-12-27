Dennis Kucinich

At the age of 31, Kucinich became the mayor of Cleveland in 1977, and he waged a bitter battle to save the municipally owned electric plant from being sold to a private corporation. While the fight resulted in a financial crisis for the cityand the end of Kucinich’s stint as mayorhe was elected to the Ohio Senate in 1994, and to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996. Kucinich opposed the war in Iraq and the Patriot Act, and he has voted against funding the war each time it comes up for a vote. Kucinich has also supported a single-payer universal health care system. Kucinich is currently married to Elizabeth, an English peace activist; he has a daughter from one of his previous two marriages.

Did you know: Kucinich was the target of an assassination attempt ordered by the Cleveland mafia. But the hit didn’t materialize when Kucinich was too ill to attend the Columbus Day parade, where it was scheduled to go down. The hit was eventually called off.