Duncan Hunter

This California native served in Vietnam before attending law school in San Diego. He practiced law before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the 1980 “Reagan revolution.” In Congress, he has been an advocate for what he calls the “arsenal of democracy”the industrial-security sector of the economyas well as border control and veterans’ issues. Hunter was the chair of the House Armed Services Committee from 2002-2006, where he oversaw the defense budget. He authored the Secure Fence Act, which extends the San Diego-Mexico border fence through Arizona, New Mexico and Texas; President Bush signed the bill into law in October 2006. He also introduced the Right to Life Act, which would guarantee “personhood” to embryos at the moment of conception, and the Parents’ Empowerment Act, which would allow a parent or guardian to sue in a federal court anyone who disseminated material that is harmful to minors in a manner that would allow minors to access that material.

Did you know: Hunter called for the resignation of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid after Reid said that the Iraq war was “lost.” Hunter wrote: “Even if you sincerely believe it to be true, your pronouncement of failure will undoubtedly be used by terrorist leaders to rally their followersinevitably leading to increased attacks on U.S. and coalition forces.”