Hillary Rodham Clinton

New York elected Hillary Clinton to the U.S. Senate in 2000, just as she was finishing her final months as First Lady. The Illinois native has made issues surrounding children, women and health care her specialty, but after 9/11 has taken a keen interest in national security issues. She has written two best sellers, “It Takes a Village” and “Living History,” and has served on the boards for the Children’s Defense Fund, the Child Care Action Campaign and Children’s Television Workshop. She has been married to former President Bill Clinton since 1975 and is the mother of Chelsea. Did you know: Clinton spent the summer after her college graduation working in a fish processing cannery and washing dishes in Mt. McKinley National Park in Alaska.