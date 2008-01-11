John A. Connelly

Website: Connelly for Alderman

John Connelly began his career in public service working in constituent relations for former Mayor John O. Norquist, including public safety and transit issues, as well as assisting residents with neighborhood concerns. Connelly has spent the past several years working as a key proponent and coordinator for the Community Prosecution Unit, collaborating with residents, businesses, community organizations, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office to improve neighborhood safety and economic development. He has helped develop the Community Prosecution Unit’s philosophy of promoting long-term, proactive solutions to crime and improving quality-of-life in our community. Connelly graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History. He also holds a certificate in Urban Planning from UWM. John and his wife Kristin live on the lower east side of Milwaukee.