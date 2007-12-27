John Edwards

Edwards is a former personal injury trial lawyer who entered politics in 1998, when he defeated a Republican incumbent to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. As a senator, he supported Fragile X research, anti-spyware legislation and rolling back President Bush’s tax cuts. He ran for president in 2004, but became the running mate of Sen. John Kerry. He is the former Director of the Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Edwards has been married to Elizabeth since 1977; they have three children. Their son, Wade, died in a car accident in 1996. Did you know: During the impeachment of President Clinton, Edwards took the depositions of Monica Lewinski and Vernon Jordan.