Born in America-controlled Panama, John McCain followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and pursued a career in the navy, graduating from the Annapolis academy in 1958. After his plane was shot down in Vietnam in 1967, he spent over five years as a prisoner of war. He was elected to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, then moved to the Senate in 1987. Although traditionally conservative on many social and fiscal issues, McCain developed a reputation as a maverick because of his high-profile breaks from his party on issues like gun control and campaign finance reform. He played up this reputation during his dynamic 2000 bid for the Republican presidential nomination, which he ultimately lost to George W. Bush. McCain is married to his second wife, Cindy Hensley McCain, and has seven children.

Did You Know: McCain has a quick cameo in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers.