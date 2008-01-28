Joseph Biden

Website: Joe Biden

Blog: Joe's Blog

Videos: Joe on Youtube

Campaign contact: Contact Joe

Delaware Sen. Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972 at the age of 29, after serving on the New Castle County Council and practicing law. He is currently the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and has authored bills that increased funding for law enforcement and resources for combating gender-based crimes. Biden has also created legislation that helps to bridge the digital divide and make access to technology more equitable.

Biden's first wife and a daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972, and he raised his two sons as a single father for five years. He is married to Jill and they have three children.

Did you know: As a child, Biden learned to recite poetry to conquer his stutter.