Lena Taylor

Taylor was elected to the state Senate in 2004, after serving a partial term in the state Assembly. She is currently the chair of the Committee on Judiciary and Corrections and the co-chair of the Joint Review Committee on Criminal Penalties; she is also a member of the Joint Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Finance. Born in Milwaukee, Senator Taylor graduated from Rufus King High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1990 and her law degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1993. She worked in the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, and currently runs her own private practice. Taylor is a member of the Milwaukee Boy Scouts advisory board, the Girl Scouts of Milwaukee Area, the NAACP and Urban League of Milwaukee, and the Unity Caucus. Taylor is the mother of one child.

Did you know: Taylor has taken on preventing women’s cancers as a signature issue in the state Senate.