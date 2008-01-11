Matt Nelson

As a resident, small business owner, community organizer, writer, teacher, and co-founder of the Freedom Now! Collaborative in Milwaukee, Matt has worked for years fighting for civil rights, racial and economic justice, and ending corporate dominance. His experience has demonstrated how to win citywide policy change in the public interest. He currently organizes with the Mitchell Street Farmers Market Coalition, the Milwaukee Police Accountability Coalition, and the Milwaukee Transit Riders Union as well as helping to run Brewing Grounds for Change Collective Coffee House. Matt or his work has appeared in media ranging from CNN, Associated Press, New York Times, the Black Commentator, Wiretap Magazine, Hispanic Vista to the Food Network as well as Milwaukee’s major and community based media.