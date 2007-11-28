Michael Gableman

Judge Michael Gableman currently serves on the Burnett County Circuit Court and helped to establish the Inmate Community Service and Restorative Justice Programs, and the Burnett County Drug and Alcohol Court over which he presides. Prior to his experience on the bench, Judge Gableman was appointed District Attorney for Ashland County (1999) by Gov. Tommy G. Thompson and subsequently won election to the position. He also served as a front-line prosecutor in Marathon County (1997-1999) and Langlade County (1996-1997) as an Assistant District Attorney. Judge Gableman is also active in the legal community serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court's State Court/Tribal Court Relations Committee and is a past member of the Wisconsin Judicial Council. Judge Gableman resides in Webster, and has been a member of a variety of community service groups, including the Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight-Ashland Council), Masons, Fraternal Order of Moose, and Rotary International. Did you know: Gableman was a history teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools from 1988-1989.