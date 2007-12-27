Michael Huckabee

Huckabee was born in Hope, Ark., the hometown of former President Bill Clinton. The ordained Southern Baptist minister got involved in politics in 1992, when he ran for U.S. Senate and lost. He was elected lieutenant governor of Arkansas in a special election held in 1993, then won re-election in 1994. Huckabee became governor in 1996 and during his tenure he created a health insurance program that provides insurance to children from families that don’t qualify for Medicaid but can’t afford insurance on their own. Huckabee approved tax increases on cigarettes, tobacco, gas, diesel and nursing homes; he signed the Covenant Marriage Act, which is a marriage contract option that places more restrictions on divorce or separation. Huckabee lost more than 100 pounds in office and attempted to make healthy lifestyle choices a priority for state residents. Huckabee married his high school sweetheart Janet in 1974 and they have three grown children.

Did you know: In his last race for governor, his wife Janet ran for secretary of state. He won his race 53%-47%; she lost hers 38%-62%.