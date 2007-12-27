Mike Gravel

Website: Mike Gravel

Blog: Mike's Blog

Video: Mike on Youtube

Campaign contact: Contact Mike

Born in Massachusetts to working class means, Mike Gravel served as an Alaskan state legislator before moving on to the U.S. Senate in 1969. During his 12 years in office, he made a name for himself through his environmental advocacy and his fierce opposition to nuclear power and the military draft. By all accounts, he’s been one of the more colorful additions to the 2008 candidate pool. He’s earned laughs during debates for his surly demeanor but also posited harsh criticisms of the leading Democratic candidates, who he paints as too quick to consider war. On the trail, he argues for socialized health care, drug decriminalization and a progressive FairTax. He is married to his longtime wife, Whitney Stewart Gravel, and has two children.

Did You Know: During a memorable interview in August, Mike Gravel crashed a rented taxicab as NBC’s Jonathan Alter interviewed him from the backseat. Apparently, the cab’s brakes were faulty.