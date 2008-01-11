Web site: Nik Kovac

Kovac was born and raised in the Third District and after attending Harvard University and living in New York, he is calling it home again. Kovac has written for publications as diverse at the Shepherd Express, Riverwest Currents, the Brooklyn Downtown Star and Queens Ledger. Kovac is a member of Historic Milwaukee Inc., Riverwest Neighborhood Association, Milwaukee Urban Agriculture Network, United Neighborhood Association and the Fifth District Crime Reduction Meetings.

Did you know: Kovac majored in mathematics at Harvard.