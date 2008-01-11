Website: Flaherty for Alder

Patrick Flaherty is the founder and director of Center Advocates, vice chair of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, and a member/supporter of Lake Park Friends, Riverwest Coop, and Women’s Choice. “As a nonprofit leader with a career spent working to build healthy communities, I’ve had results at all level of government,” Flaherty said. “I’ve led the passage of multiple initiatives at the City of Milwaukee, including ending the city’s exemption from its own nondiscrimination rules. As a manager, I know what it’s like to manage a budget and keep costs down.”