Texas Congressman Ron Paul is a Vietnam veteran, OB/GYN, Libertarian running as a Republican for the presidency, and Internet phenomenon who has consistently raised more funds from the Net than his rivals. Paul was inspired to become involved in politics after President Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard; Paul thought the move devalued and politicized our currency. Paul was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a 1976 special election, then lost the seat six months later in the general election. He was re-elected in 1978 but he lost the seat when he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate. Paul won the Libertarian nomination for president in 1988 and was re-elected to Congress in 1996. Paul is pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, and votes against most proposals for new government spending or taxes. He is the only Republican presidential nominee who voted against the Iraq War Resolution.

Paul is married to Carol, and they have five children and 17 grandchildren.

Did you know: Paul has delivered more than 4,000 babies and continued his practice while serving in Congress.