Rudolph Giuliani

Brooklyn-born Giuliani is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he became known for bringing cases against organized crime families and white collar crime. He became mayor of New York City in 1993, and focused on safety, quality-of-life improvements and building the economy. Since leaving office, he has parlayed his experience in leading New York during the 9/11 terror attacks into a career in the private sector. He founded Giuliani Partners, a security consulting firm, and is a name partner in the law firm Bracewell Giuliani. He is active on the lecture circuit and wrote a best-selling book, Leadership. Giuliani is married to Judith; it is the third marriage for both. He has two children from a previous marriage.

Did you know: Giuliani’s father served time in Sing Sing for felony assault and robbery; he later allegedly served as a Mafia enforcer for his brother in law. Giuliani’s family also includes police officers and firefighters.