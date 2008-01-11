Website:McGovern-Rowen for Alder

Sam McGovern-Rowen has served three years as 3rd District legislative assistant to Alderman Mike D’Amato, where he has been responsible for constituent communications and for addressing service concerns for about 43,000 residents. “I have forged relationships with neighbors, business leaders, and employees from every department within city government to better serve constituent needs,” McGovern-Rowen said. “I've also helped develop city ordinances, such as the Resident Preferred Parking Plan, and I've helped staff and assist 13 neighborhood and business associations in the district.”

McGovern-Rowen has a diverse work history in the private sector, including several years in banking and finance. He received my degree in communications from UW-Madison in 1998.