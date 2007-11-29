Scott Walker

Walker moved from Delavan to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University, which he left before graduating to work for the Greater Milwaukee Chapter of the American Red Cross. He won a special election in 1993 to represent Wauwatosa in the state Assembly. He was chair of committees dealing with corrections, the courts, elections and constitutional law, and authors legislation on truth in sentencing and medical privacy. Walker was elected to Milwaukee County Executive as part of during a recall election in 2002. In that office, Walker has focused on lowering the property tax rate. Walker is married to Tonette and they have two sons.

Did you know: Walker is an Eagle Scout.