Sura Faraj

Faraj is the president of the Riverwest Neighborhood Association, one of the most active neighborhood groups in the city. She is a former real estate broker and owner of Empire Bakers and Commonwealth Realty. Faraj is a founding member of Riverwest Food Co-op, Riverwest Rainbow Association, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and the Humboldt Yards Coalition. She is the founding publisher of the arts and activist paper, Nerve House, a previous board member of Riverwest Artists’ Association and the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Arab Anti-discrimination Committee. She is active in other local organizations devoted to social justice, the environment and the arts. Did you know: Faraj once sold a house to Mayor John Norquist.