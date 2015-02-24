Another Hand Foundation Volunteers

× Expand Getty Images

Founded in 2010, the nonprofit Another Hand Foundation (6633 W. Mill Road) assists families and individuals who have been affected by a house or apartment fire or flood as well as veterans in need of assistance due to unforeseen circumstances. AHF offers replacement household furnishings, clothing and household items, and helps individuals understand the rights and obligations of insurance policies. In addition, they guide people to other appropriate resources such as shelters, food pantries, new housing programs, nonprofits that can assist with credit repair and more. AHF additionally places importance on educating about fire prevention, how to properly maintain fire detectors and family fire escape plans. The organization stores donations within its secure 11,000-square-foot facility and, since January 2010, has helped more than 2,500 families with furniture and household items.

Another Hand Foundation is seeking mattresses, appliances, tables, bedding items, linens, towels and clothing as well as monetary donations. Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information about the organization, volunteering or donating, call 414-502-0853 or visit anotherhandfoundation.org.