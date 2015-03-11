Arts @ Large Volunteers and Staff

Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.), operating since 2001, offers MPS schools a three-year integrative program that incorporates themed experiential learning through arts and humanities activities that are targeted to meet the needs of participating school communities. Arts @ Large is currently working with 31 schools and has serviced 77 schools since its founding, all at no cost to MPS, students and families. All the schools Arts @ Large serves have more than 20% of students with high special needs, nearly 90% of students living in poverty and more than 90% that are non-white. “Our vision has always been that every child receives a comprehensive education that integrates the arts and we do that by engaging students, families, educators, artists and community partners in designing programming that fits the specific needs of each school, x93 says Arts @ Large communications specialist Brianna Dorney.

Opportunities are available to youth in the classroom and beyond the school day, including Gallery @ Large, an art gallery that features and is curated by students, and the organization’s new initiative, Café @ Large, a youth-led coffeehouse set to launch this spring that will provide training in financial literacy through social entrepreneurship. Arts @ Large provides all the resources necessary to implement projects and also offers numerous free opportunities to community members.

Arts @ Large is made possible with the help of many volunteers who assist a staff of six. “We are humbled and most thankful to have all of our volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to support Arts @ Large. It’s such a privilege to connect the arts community with schools who need them most, x93 says Dorney.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers to help with administrative and data work as well as those interested in assisting with Arts @ Large’s upcoming Peace Summit. Donations needed most are T-shirts, printing services, digital equipment and arts/multimedia supplies. For more information, call 414-763-7379 or visit artsatlargeinc.org.

Gallery @ Large will be open Friday, April 17 for Gallery Night featuring student artwork related to themes of Milwaukee as our home.