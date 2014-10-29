Feed Your Soul Volunteers

In 2004, a small group of professionals in the design and architecture industries wanted to use their talents and community relationships to give back to those in need. They created Feed Your Soul, a volunteer-driven art auction event that benefits Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The premise: simple wooden bowls are transformed by members of Milwaukee’s art and design community into innovative works of art. Then these bowls, along with other donated 2D art pieces, are auctioned off. Since its founding 11 years ago, the event has raised more than $365,000 to assist Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

Feed Your Soul is entirely volunteer run and relies on the community’s support to help fight hunger throughout Wisconsin. “This event is so powerful and it’s a no-brainer when it comes to a cause that supports people in need in the community, x93 Feed Your Soul committee member Jenn Simchick says. “A lot of people are inspired by what we do and keep giving back because of that. The volunteers on the committee are very inspiring and unselfishly do whatever they can to get people involved simply to raise money for the hungry. x93

Organizers of the event are always looking for volunteers, including those interested in joining the volunteer committee. Sponsorships and auction items, including bowls, will be accepted for Feed Your Soul until Tuesday, Nov. 4. For more information, contact Simchick at 414-581-0891 or jennifer.simchick@alcoa.com.

Feed Your Soul will be held Friday, Nov. 7, from 7:30-11 p.m. at Flux Design, 811 E. Vienna Ave. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. The event features music, raffle items, appetizers, specialty cocktails and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fysmke.com.