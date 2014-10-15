The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage

Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work.

“We have a very unique minimum wage law, going back to our Progressive history, x93 said Peter Rickman of Wisconsin Jobs Now. “It sets out that the minimum wage and any wage paid to any worker shall not be less than a living wage. We have a very powerful minimum wage law, and it gives the power to set the minimum wage law to the governor. x93

Only one candidate for governor would raise it: Democrat Mary Burke, who understands that the minimum wage isn’t a living wage. It’s the very definition of “working poor. x93

Walker could unilaterally raise the minimum wage but he refuses to do so. Last week, when presented with a complaint from Wisconsin Jobs Now alleging that he’s violating Wisconsin law by allowing the minimum wage to fall way below a living wage, Walker didn’t care. He stated that because these low-wage workers qualify for public assistance, they aren’t really poor.

Really?

According to the complaint and studies by the Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS), the minimum wage hasn’t kept up with inflation. It doesn’t have the same purchasing power that it once did. A poverty wage is most likely to be earned by adult women, not teenagers flipping burgers while on summer break. And even if you work full time or nearly full time, you could still fall below the federal poverty line. A living wage is closer to $11.36, COWS found, not a measly $7.25.

A low minimum wage isn’t fair to these workers, who must rely on the public safety net even though they’re working and trying to be self-sufficient. And it isn’t good for our economy because low-wage workers spend every penny they have in local shops on food, clothing and other necessities. Low-wage workers impact the entire community, whether you earn it or not.

But Walker doesn’t want to discuss the minimum wage or do anything about it.

“I can’t say this clearly enough, x93 Rickman said. “Who the governor is matters to every person who works in this state. x93

Think about that on Tuesday, Nov. 4.