Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth Volunteers

Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth (MCCY) was founded by Michele Wink and Cyrus Behroozi in 2011 in response to gaps in services for abused and neglected children. The organization has brought the first onsite family advocate at Milwaukee County Children’s Court. Its Children’s Advocacy and Family Restoration Project provides trauma-informed, culturally responsive and evidence-based supportive services to children and adults who have been abused and/or neglected. Programming includes advocacy and case management, restorative justice and community-building circles, youth leadership development, a nurturing parenting program and coping skill courses.

“MCCY does not duplicate services already available in the community, x93 says Co-executive Director Wink. “Our restorative justice programming is the only type of its kind with child welfare-involved youth and families in Milwaukee. x93

Since 2013, this volunteer-run organization has served more than 300 children, youth and parents, entirely free of charge.

“The main reason we’ve made such incredible progress in such a short time is due to our community, board and youth volunteers. We have engaged the practical insight and experiential expertise of young adults who have spent significant amounts of time in out-of-home care due to abusive or neglectful families of origin. Members of the Youth Advisory Council […] truly embody what MCCY strives to promote in others: resilience, a commitment to build a caring and accountable community, and an ability to break the cycle of violence, x93 Wink says.

MCCY is seeking volunteers to help in any and all areas, from cleaning to marketing to IT support. The organization is also looking for like-minded partners to join in their efforts. Donations of arts and crafts materials, frames, bus tickets, gently used office chairs, healthy snacks and home-cooked meals or food from local restaurants are all greatly appreciated. For volunteering and donating opportunities, contact Kanazia Thompson at 414-248-3996 or kanazia@mccy.org. For those interested in utilizing MCCY’s services, contact Behroozi at 414-651-8310 or cbehroozi@mccy.org. For more info on services and programming, call 414-241-8317 or visit mccy.org.