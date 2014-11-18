Mothering the Mother Volunteers

The nonprofit Mothering the Mother, founded in 2011 by Michelle Hardy, is dedicated to improving pregnancy, childbirth and mothering experiences for all women, regardless of income, in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. Mothering the Mother is certified to offer prenatal care coordination and is connected with alternative care providers in the community, such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinics, health departments, local hospitals and doctors, midwives, chiropractors, acupuncturists and massage therapists. The organization recently opened the area’s first public pregnancy, birthing and parenting library in Bay View (2836 S. Chase Ave.), which hosts the following classes: childbirth education series, childbirth preparations, baby calming and soothing techniques, infant massage, babywearing and cloth diapering on a budget, labor support and techniques, breastfeeding preparation and support, connected parenting support and soon-to-come exercise classes. Birth and postpartum doulas are available as well. Services are offered on a sliding scale and are run entirely by highly trained volunteers and certified doulas. In addition, a free doula training program is available in exchange for a year of volunteer service at Mothering the Mother.

“We have provided services over 500 times in almost four years, x93 says director and program coordinator Hardy. “I am very proud of the independent contractors that we have working with Mothering the Mother. Every one of these women are dedicated and are so willing to work with other mothers. I honestly couldn’t have this organization without the wonderful team of caring and committed women that work with me. x93

Mothering the Mother is seeking volunteers to work in the library (age 16 or older), as well as donations such as pregnancy books, birth DVDs, exercise balls, folding or stackable chairs, infant clothing, cloth diapers and other baby-related supplies. For more information, visit motheringthemotherinc.info or contact Hardy at 414-446-7107 or michelle@motheringthemotherinc.info.