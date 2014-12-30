Prevent Blindness Wisconsin Volunteers

× Expand Thinkstock

The nonprofit Prevent Blindness Wisconsin offers free, certified vision screenings, which identify children and adults who need full eye exams. The organization’s trained volunteers and partners screened about 195,000 children in Wisconsin in 2013, with about 20,000 referred on for a complete eye exam with a doctor, and in Milwaukee County specifically, they screened 29,584 children with 7,601 children referred.

“Everything is free of charge, x93 says Executive Director Barbara Armstrong. “If children come from a low-income family, we inform parents that they can get a complete eye exam and glasses through BadgerCare—which most people don’t know—or we provide low-income or uninsured children with vouchers for a free eye exam and glasses. x93

Prevent Blindness Wisconsin is absolutely dependent on their volunteers, as they are the certified screeners going out into communities and getting involved with local groups (such as pre-schools, day cares, etc.) where screenings can be held at least once a month. “We simply couldn’t do all the screenings without our volunteers and community partners, x93 Armstrong says. “Volunteers get to work directly with the kids and have an immediate impact—an experience that is pretty inspiring and very important. x93

In addition, Prevent Blindness Wisconsin partners with Milwaukee Public Library to host “Your Amazing Eyes, x93 a 30-minute reading program developed for 3-to-5-year-olds that helps raise awareness about eyes and builds on early literacy skills.

Volunteer screeners as well as those interested in helping with office duties are needed. Donation needs include office supplies such as legal pads, copy paper and file folders. The next volunteer training session will be held Jan. 29 at the Shorewood Village Center (3920 North Murray Ave.) from 1-3:30 p.m. To register or to learn more about volunteer and donation opportunities, call 414-765-0505, email info@preventblindnesswisconsin.org or visit wisconsin.preventblindness.org.