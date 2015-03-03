Reflo Sustainable Water Solutions Volunteers

× Expand Getty Images

Founded in March 2013, the nonprofit Reflo Sustainable Water Solutions—which is currently up for a Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation (MANDI)—strives to provide Milwaukee with thoughtful and sustainable water projects of varying types and sizes. Reflo’s focus is sustainable water use, green infrastructure and water management in urban environments. The organization works with individuals, schools and businesses to provide creative, educational and collaborative projects that engage the community and have meaningful environmental impacts. Some of the comprehensive services provided include conceptual design and detailed engineering design sessions, project costing and scheduling, community meetings and presentations, project tours and educational outreach, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) curriculum developments, multi-stakeholder meetings, contractor selection, construction and construction management, project reporting, green infrastructure maintenance and maintenance training, code review and revisions and permitting.

This entirely volunteer-run nonprofit is working on and/or has completed more than a dozen major projects in the past two years and has worked with thousands of individuals. A few projects of note include changing city codes to install Milwaukee’s first Rainwater Harvesting Structure, which supplies water for the male homeless shelter Guest House’s gardens; designing and managing construction for the first Milwaukee Environmental Sciences School stormwater diversion system; and designing and constructing a system around the ARTery’s Greenhouse to harvest rain that will help grow food.

Reflo is currently seeking monetary support and is always looking for sponsors to collaborate with and partners interested in utilizing the nonprofit’s in-depth, research-based services. Additionally, Reflo is hosting an all-member meeting on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Arts @ Large (908 S. Fifth St.) that is open to everyone interested in learning more as well as those wanting to volunteer. For more information, email admin@refloh2o.com, call 414-949-7356 or visit refloh2o.com.