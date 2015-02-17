Rescue Gang Volunteers

× Expand Thinkstock

Founded in December by Ryan Olson and Tia Bransted, the nonprofit Rescue Gang is an animal-rescue organization focused on rehabilitating, providing medical care to and finding forever homes for homeless, abandoned and neglected animals in the Milwaukee area. Rescue Gang primarily works with cats and dogs, but will not turn down any animal.

“We are a foster home-based animal rescue, meaning we do not have an actual facility, but operate out of homes instead, x93 says Olson. “We are always looking for foster homes to take care of an animal for a bit until we find them forever homes. x93

Those interested in fostering go through a comprehensive application process and a supervised meeting with the animal. “A decision is made based on how well we feel they pair together based on energy level, people or animals in the home, temperament, how affectionate the adopter would like the animal to be and so forth, x93 says Olson.

The Rescue Gang then provides everything the foster home needs, from food and water bowls to treats, toys and a crate. The nonprofit also plans on practicing a trap, neuter and release program to help reduce the amount of stray and abandoned pets, and would additionally like to offer a low-income spay and neuter program in the future.

This entirely volunteer-run organization is raising funds to help support its mission and is also seeking donations of food, treats, bowls, crates, leashes/collars, toys, litter boxes and scoopers, litter and unopened vaccinations. The organization is also in need of a third volunteer board member as well as volunteers to help with the transportation of pets, fundraisers and leafleting events. Those interested in fostering, volunteering or donating should email info@rescuegang.org. For more information, visit rescuegang.org or facebook.com/rescuegangmilwaukee. Rescue Gang’s first adoption event will be held at Central Bark Downtown on Saturday, March 21, from 12-3 p.m.