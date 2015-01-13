Safe Harbor Volunteers and Staff

× Expand Thinkstock

Founded in 1990, the nonprofit Safe Harbor (292 Niagara Ave., Sheboygan) offers a 24-hour crisis line as well as shelter, transitional living, intervention, prevention, education and outreach services to individuals and families in Sheboygan County experiencing any form of domestic abuse and sexual assault. One in every four people is affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence and Safe Harbor is working hard to reach out and provide services to people before they are in need of shelter.

“Our vision is to decrease shelter numbers and provide services in a different manner. We are trying to reach people before the situation gets that bad, x93 says Community Outreach and Program Development Manager Deborah Lee.

Safe Harbor’s services are offered free of charge to anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, which includes family members affected indirectly. In addition, those seeking help are not required to stay in Safe Harbor’s shelter to receive assistance. The organization also offers school and community presentations that cover topics such as tips for sexual assault prevention, healthy relationships, bullying, workplace harassment and the cyber aspects pertaining to these subjects.

“Our great team of volunteers and staff are very passionate and help keep the organization running, x93 says Lee. “It’s so rewarding. We are working with very strong and resilient individuals who are so many times viewed as weak and indecisive. Everyone who utilizes our program is paired with an active listener, somebody who empowers them to meet their needs. x93

Volunteer opportunities include helping with the children’s support group and respite programs as well as offering a hand in the shelter or staffing the crisis line a few hours a week. Donations such as toilet paper, paper towels, grocery store gift cards and laundry detergent are needed. For more information, email info@sheboygansafeharbor.org or visit sheboygansafeharbor.org. For those who’d like to utilize Safe Harbor’s services, call 920-452-8611 or 800-499-7640.