Scott Walker Can Save UW by Embracing Obamacare

We know that Gov. Scott Walker isn’t going to listen to reason as he campaigns for the presidency.

But if Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform.

Walker famously refused to expand the state’s Medicaid programs, primarily BadgerCare, under Obamacare with federal funds. The federal government has agreed to pay for 100% of the expanded coverage for three years, then gradually ramp down to 90% by 2020. Under Walker’s plan, the federal government picks up 60% of the costs and state taxpayers pay for the remaining 40%. The cost to state taxpayers in the next two-year budget is $345 million.

But if the governor changed his mind and expanded BadgerCare with federal funding, not only would Walker be able to save state taxpayer funds, but the money saved would offset the deep, $300 million University of Wisconsin cuts that Walker wants to impose to balance his budget.

Even better, Walker would provide health insurance to more low-income residents and reduce the number of uninsured Wisconsinites. And that lowers all of our insurance premiums and medical bills, since health care professionals won’t have to “cost shift, x93 raising the prices for services to those with insurance to cover the uncompensated care of those without insurance.

Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups like Citizen Action of Wisconsin are calling on Walker to take the expanded federal funds for BadgerCare in a model Iowa adopted, which would save $241 million in the next budget. It’s the smart thing to do. So why won’t Walker do it?